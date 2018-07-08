This Week: PepsiCo results, consumer prices, bank earnings

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

RESFRESHING RESULTS?

PepsiCo's efforts to find the right balance of healthier drinks and its classic sodas appears to be paying off.

The company's beverage sales decline in North America slowed in the first quarter. And the company got a boost from strong snack sales. Did the trend continue in the second quarter? Find out Tuesday, when PepsiCo serves up its latest quarterly results.

INFLATION MONITOR

A key gauge of inflation is expected to show that prices at the consumer level held steady overall last month.

Economists project that the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in June. That would be up from 0.1 percent a year earlier and flat with May's gain. Inflation at the consumer level remains relatively tame, outside of increases in food and energy prices. The Labor Department issues its latest consumer price index Thursday.

Consumer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted, by month:

Jan. 0.5

Feb. 0.2

March -0.1

April 0.2

May 0.2

June (est.) 0.2

Source: FactSet

BANKING ON PROFITS

Three of America's biggest banks report quarterly results Friday.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo each booked higher profits in the first three months of the year, thanks largely to the impact from the tax law passed late last year. The banks have also benefited this year from higher interest rates, which have allowed them to charge more on mortgages, credit cards and other consumer loans.