Wilson, Aces beat Sun 94-90, tie last season's win total

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 34 points, including a late three-point play, and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rally from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and beat the Connecticut Sun 94-90 on Saturday night.

Kayla McBride added 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kelsey Plum had nine points and a season-high 10 assists for Las Vegas (8-12). The Aces matched last season's win total when they were based in San Antonio, and tied for their most victories since 2014.

Plum hit a 3-pointer during a 12-0 spurt that made it 87-all, and Wilson's conventional three-point gave the Aces a five-point lead with 1:12 to play. Morgan Tuck answered with a step-back 3 that pulled Connecticut to one at 92-90 with 51.1 seconds left, but the Sun missed their final three field-goal attempts and Las Vegas held on.

Tuck hit a career-best four 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 20 points for Connecticut (10-9). Jonquel Jones added 16 points and Chiney Ogwumike had 15 points and 11 rebounds.