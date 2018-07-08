Cormier stops heavyweight Miocic to win 2 UFC title belts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Daniel Cormier added the UFC heavyweight championship to his light heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Stipe Miocic in dramatic fashion during the first round of their superfight at UFC 226.

Cormier (21-1) flattened the UFC's long-reigning heavyweight champ with a right elbow out of a clinch. He finished Miocic (18-3) on the ground with 27 seconds left in the round by landing several shots to the defenseless champion's head.

Cormier became the second fighter in UFC history to hold two championship belts simultaneously. Conor McGregor was the UFC's featherweight champ in 2016 when he took the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez.

The 39-year-old Cormier has never lost to anyone except Jon Jones, and his 5-inch height disadvantage against Miocic was no problem.