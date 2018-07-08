  1. Home
Pompeo shrugs off NKorea's 'gangster' rebuke, cites progress

By MATTHEW LEE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/08 12:22

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside North Korea's accusation of "gangster-like" demands, vowing that sanctions will remain until leader Kim Jong Un's pledge to get rid of his nuclear weapons is met.

North Korea's statement bashed hopes for a quick deal and is sure to fuel growing skepticism in the U.S. over how serious Kim is about giving up his nuclear arsenal.

Speaking in Tokyo after meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Pompeo says denuclearization will be difficult and that much work remains. But he maintains progress is being made.

Among the steps are the formation of a working group to determine exactly how North Korea's denuclearization will be verified, and meeting to discuss the return of remains of Americans killed during the Korean War.