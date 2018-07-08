Thais work to salvage sunken boat; search on for 14 missing

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thai authorities have begun operations to salvage a tour boat that sank in a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket, killing 41 people, as they search for another 14 missing tourists.

The death toll from Thursday's tragedy climbed to 41, mostly Chinese tourists, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years.

French diver Laurent Couleau says a pair of legs were seen dangling from beneath the hull when he and other divers entered the wreck of the double-decker Phoenix on Saturday. He said Sunday Thai authorities are lifting the boat up to shore to retrieve the body.

The tragedy didn't appear to deter tourists, with dozens seen leaving on boats Sunday for island diving and cruise trips.