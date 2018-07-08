Lumber yard turn nature education center celebrates 10th anniversary in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hualien Forest District Office, Forestry Bureau (花蓮林區管理處) celebrated the tenth anniversary of a former lumber yard turn environmental education center in Shoufeng Township (壽豐鄉), Hualien County on July 7, reported CNA.

The Chinan Nature Center's (池南自然教育中心) mission is to sow the seed of environmental awareness in people, who then take that knowledge to the world, and has seen more than 100,000 guests over the past ten years.

The Chinan Nature Center is in the middle of the almost-10 hectare Chinan National Forest Recreation Area (池南國家森林遊樂區) and was previously the Chinan Wood Transfer Station of the Hualien Forest Management Office.

The nature center provides information on the flora and fauna of the surrounding forest and exhibitions showcasing the region's forestry history.

The Chinan Nature Center was established on July 4, 2008 as a partnership between the government, NGOs and the wider community. It is first of its type in Hualien County.

The nature center is a joint effort between the Hualien Forest District Office and the Department of Education, Hualien County Government to promote outdoor education to school children.

The Chinan Nature Center is also a space for public education and collaboration with civil society groups. The Society of Wilderness (荒野保護協會), Wild Bird Society of Hualien (花蓮縣野鳥學會), Kuroshio Ocean Education Foundation (黑潮海洋文教基金會) and many others collaborate with the nature center.

Wang Hong-jin (王鴻濬) professor at National Dong Hwa University pointed out that the forestry business has a close relationship to Hualien, having a 100 year history until 1989. The local government's finances previously were dependent upon the forestry industry, and the industry had a significant influence on local culture.