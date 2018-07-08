Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|001—4
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|032
|00x—5
|8
|0
Gausman, M.Castro (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Sisco; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and B.Wilson. W_Gibson 3-6. L_M.Castro 2-5. Sv_Rodney (19). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). Minnesota, Kepler (10).
___
|Texas
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
|Detroit
|700
|000
|00x—7
|12
|0
Hamels, Moore (1), Claudio (6) and Chirinos; Fiers, Hardy (7), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 6-5. L_Hamels 4-8. HRs_Texas, Odor (5). Detroit, Castellanos (15).
___
|Chicago
|000
|104
|010—
|6
|7
|0
|Houston
|013
|022
|13x—12
|17
|1
Shields, Rondon (6), Fry (7), Minaya (8) and Narvaez; Morton, Harris (6), McHugh (7), Giles (8), J.Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Morton 11-2. L_Shields 3-10. HRs_Chicago, Garcia (9). Houston, Bregman (17), Gurriel (6).
___
|New York
|403
|000
|001—8
|9
|0
|Toronto
|020
|101
|001—5
|9
|0
L.Severino, Holder (6), Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Shreve (9) and Higashioka; J.Happ, Petricka (3), Santos (6), Loup (8), R.Cruz (8) and Maile. W_L.Severino 14-2. L_J.Happ 10-5. HRs_New York, Gardner (6), Judge (25). Toronto, Grichuk (11), Diaz (8), Pillar (8).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|030
|03—6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|110
|001
|000
|00—3
|9
|1
E.Jackson, Buchter (6), Trivino (8), Treinen (10) and Lucroy; Kluber, Ne.Ramirez (8), O.Perez (8), McAllister (8), C.Allen (9), Tomlin (11) and Gomes. W_Treinen 5-1. L_Tomlin 0-5. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (8), Davis (21), Lowrie (15).
___
|Boston
|000
|040
|317—15
|16
|1
|Kansas City
|012
|010
|000—
|4
|6
|0
Price, Hembree (5), Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Workman (8), Velazquez (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon; Keller, Hill (5), Adam (6), Romero (7), McCarthy (8), Maurer (9), Butera (9) and S.Perez. W_Hembree 4-1. L_Adam 0-2. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (14). Kansas City, Duda (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|100
|301—5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
Freeland, Oberg (6), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Paxton, Bradford (8), Nicasio (9) and Freitas. W_Oberg 2-0. L_Paxton 8-3. HRs_Colorado, Cuevas (2). Seattle, Segura (7).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|011—3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Snell, Castillo (8), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Ramos; Matz, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Snell 12-4. L_Matz 4-6. Sv_Romo (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|001—3
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
Stripling, Paredes (7), Goeddel (7), Hudson (8), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; McGuire, Alvarez (4), Cole (4), Bedrosian (7), Parker (8), No.Ramirez (9) and Maldonado. W_Stripling 7-2. L_Cole 0-1. Sv_Jansen (24). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (10). Los Angeles, Trout (25).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|203
|011
|000—7
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|201
|14x—8
|13
|0
Harvey, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_R.Rosario 4-0. L_Hughes 2-3. Sv_Morrow (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (18). Chicago, Baez (17).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
Arrieta, Dominguez (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Arrieta 6-6. L_Taillon 5-7. Sv_Arano (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (10).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|000—3
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|0
C.Martinez, J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena; Samardzija, Holland (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_C.Martinez 6-4. L_Samardzija 1-5. Sv_Norris (17).
___
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|030—5
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
A.Sanchez, Winkler (7), Vizcaino (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Wilkerson, T.Williams (6), Zagurski (7), Lopez (8) and Kratz. W_A.Sanchez 4-2. L_Wilkerson 0-1.
___
|Miami
|000
|210
|100—
|4
|7
|1
|Washington
|020
|173
|50x—18
|17
|0
Chen, E.Hernandez (5), Meyer (7) and Realmuto, Holaday; Scherzer, Kelley (8) and P.Severino. W_Scherzer 11-5. L_Chen 2-6. HRs_Miami, Castro (6), Realmuto (12), Rivera (1). Washington, Severino (2), Reynolds 2 (10).