2018/07/08 11:42
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 70 271 69 93 .343
Altuve Hou 91 357 60 121 .339
Segura Sea 83 345 61 115 .333
JMartinez Bos 85 328 64 108 .329
Trout LAA 90 311 68 97 .312
Simmons LAA 79 292 42 91 .312
Brantley Cle 76 310 47 96 .310
MMachado Bal 87 336 43 104 .310
MDuffy TB 72 285 27 88 .309
Rosario Min 85 340 58 104 .306
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 74; Gattis, Houston, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 61; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 58; Judge, New York, 58; Bregman, Houston, 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.