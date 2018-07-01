Spicy pepper challenge in Chongqing, China 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While most people look for ways to cool down during the summer, a contest held at a water park in Chongqing, China yesterday challenged the brave few to immerse themselves in buckets of chili water.

Contestants were submerged in buckets filled with four kinds of hot chilies and challenged to remain in their buckets for five minutes to win a prize.

Onlookers teased that the water must have felt like "pouring oil on the fire," reported CNA. The city is nicknamed "the stove" due to its scorching summer temperatures.

Winners were awarded with a bottle of imported red wine.

One contestant, surnamed Lee (李), said that the buckets were not spicy at all, and that Chongqing women know how to handle spicy.