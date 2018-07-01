  1. Home
  2. Culture

Spicy pepper challenge in Chongqing, China 

Hot fun: contestants soak in pepper water for 5 mins. at Chongqing waterpark 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/08 11:19

A Chongqing water park holds a spicy challenge. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While most people look for ways to cool down during the summer, a contest held at a water park in Chongqing, China yesterday challenged the brave few to immerse themselves in buckets of chili water.

Contestants were submerged in buckets filled with four kinds of hot chilies and challenged to remain in their buckets for five minutes to win a prize. 

Onlookers teased that the water must have felt like "pouring oil on the fire," reported CNA. The city is nicknamed "the stove" due to its scorching summer temperatures.

Winners were awarded with a bottle of imported red wine. 

One contestant, surnamed Lee (李), said that the buckets were not spicy at all, and that Chongqing women know how to handle spicy. 

 
Chongqing
China
summer
spicy

RELATED ARTICLES

Air India's Taiwan name change not related to ‘One China’ policy: Indian reports
2018/07/07 18:02
The Paradox of Duterte’s Foreign Policy
2018/07/07 13:00
Central Bank forecasts limited impact on Taiwan from US-China trade war
2018/07/07 12:25
Taiwan's former VP Lien Chan to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing
2018/07/07 10:01
US-China trade battle kicks off, markets take it in stride
2018/07/07 09:38