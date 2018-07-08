  1. Home
Taiwan President Tsai offers aid to Japan following flood

President Tsai Ing-wen offers condolences, aid in Japanese language tweet yesterday evening

By Scott Morgan,Associated Press
2018/07/08 11:12

Heavy rain caused landslides in Sakacho, Hiroshima prefecture, July 7. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai (蔡英文) offered her condolences and said Taiwan is ready and willing to provide the necessary support to Japan after widespread flooding in western and central Japan killed dozens, in a Japanese language tweet on July 7.

Tsai also said she hoped that the flood victims can recover soon and for the restoration of the affected areas.

Taiwan also suffers from torrential rain and has experienced significant damage, Tsai added.

At least 38 people have died and 47 are injured, with more than 1.6 million people evacuated from their homes from what Japan's Meteorological Agency describes as "historic" rains.  

 



 

 
