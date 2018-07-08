Taiwan President Tsai offers aid to Japan following flood

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai (蔡英文) offered her condolences and said Taiwan is ready and willing to provide the necessary support to Japan after widespread flooding in western and central Japan killed dozens, in a Japanese language tweet on July 7.

Tsai also said she hoped that the flood victims can recover soon and for the restoration of the affected areas.

Taiwan also suffers from torrential rain and has experienced significant damage, Tsai added.

At least 38 people have died and 47 are injured, with more than 1.6 million people evacuated from their homes from what Japan's Meteorological Agency describes as "historic" rains.

西日本を中心に発生した豪雨に遭われた日本国民の皆様にお見舞い申し上げます。被害に遭われた方々の回復と被災地の早期復旧をお祈り申し上げます。



台湾でも豪雨被害は頻発しており、我々もその被害の深刻さを身をもって経験しています。 台湾は日本が必要とするあらゆる支援を行う用意があります。 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) 2018年7月7日





