|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|91
|357
|60
|121
|.339
|Betts Bos
|69
|265
|67
|89
|.336
|Segura Sea
|83
|345
|61
|115
|.333
|JMartinez Bos
|84
|323
|62
|106
|.328
|Trout LAA
|90
|311
|68
|97
|.312
|Simmons LAA
|79
|292
|42
|91
|.312
|Brantley Cle
|76
|310
|47
|96
|.310
|MMachado Bal
|87
|336
|43
|104
|.310
|MDuffy TB
|72
|285
|27
|88
|.309
|Rosario Min
|85
|340
|58
|104
|.306
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 4 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 73; Gattis, Houston, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 61; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 58; Judge, New York, 58; Bregman, Houston, 57.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.