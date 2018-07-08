BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/08 10:33
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 6 .667
Connecticut 10 8 .556 2
Atlanta 8 9 .471
Chicago 7 12 .368
New York 5 13 .278 7
Indiana 2 17 .105 10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 14 5 .737
Seattle 14 5 .737
Los Angeles 12 8 .600
Minnesota 11 8 .579 3
Dallas 9 8 .529 4
Las Vegas 7 12 .368 7

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 95, Atlanta 86

Saturday's Games

Washington 83, Los Angeles 74

Chicago 77, Minnesota 63

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled