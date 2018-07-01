  1. Home
Taiwan, UK ink environmental agreement 

Taiwan, UK initiative aims to increase bilateral environmental research 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/08 10:30

(Image from Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) July 5 in London with a leading British Research Council to promote environmental research and cooperation between the two countries. 

The Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Su Fong-chin (蘇芳慶), and Duncan Wingham, chief executive of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), signed the MOU at Taiwan's representative office in London, according to CNA. 

Under the MOU, bilateral research teams can share "natural resources, disaster relief, and environmental management."  

The Ministry reiterated that the natural environment is the responsibility of the world and we must encourage cooperation between international researchers and scientists. 

Wingham express confidence that England and Taiwan will be able to develop better research capabilities to address global environmental issues. 

 

 
Taiwan
England
research

