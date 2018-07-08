  1. Home
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei eliminates world no. 1 from Wimbledon

Unseeded Hsieh saved a match point and beat the world’s no. 1 and no. 1 seed Simona Halep in 3 sets

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/08 10:23

Hsieh celebrates victory at Wimbledon. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) eliminated world number one and first seed Simona Halep in three sets at Wimbledon yesterday, July 7.

Hsieh fought back from a match point to win 3-6 6-4 7-5, in the round of 32 match in which Halep described her attitude as "unprofessional."

"It's my first win against No.1. It's amazing to be there and fight against the nerves," Hsieh told the BBC.

"At 2-5 down in the final set, it was a lot of support from the crowd, and they pushed me to fight from there. She played so well. If I don't fight, I don't come through."

This is the first time that Hsieh, currently ranked 48th in the world has reached the final 16 players in a singles tournament.

Hsieh was previously ranked as world number one in doubles, and previously won the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, the 2014 French Open and 2013 WTA Tour Championships with Peng Shuai (彭帥).

Hsieh will play the 2014 Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova on July 9 at 6.30 p.m. Taipei time, with the winner moving through to the quarter finals.


Source: Wimbledon official YouTube page.
