Revolution and Sounders play to scoreless draw

Seattle Sounders's Nouhou Tolo (5) and New England Revolution's Juan Agudelo, center, battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game
Seattle Sounders' Jordan McCrary, left, and New England Revolution's Cristian Penilla battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game
New England Revolution's Jalil Anibaba, right, sends the ball past Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin (17) during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Fo
Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) and New England Revolution's Claude Dielna (4) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer game
Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin (17) and New England Revolution's Luis Caicedo go down while battling for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner recorded his fourth shutout of the season and the New England Revolution played to a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.
Turner made one save for the Revs (7-4-7) and Stefan Frei needed one save in his clean sheet for the Sounders (4-9-4).
New England extended its unbeaten streak to seven.