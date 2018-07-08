BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Connecticut
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Chicago
|6
|12
|.333
|6
|New York
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|Indiana
|2
|17
|.105
|10½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Seattle
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Dallas
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Las Vegas
|7
|12
|.368
|7
___
|Friday's Games
Seattle 95, Atlanta 86
|Saturday's Games
Washington 83, Los Angeles 74
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled