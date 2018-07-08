Thai officials clear media as cave rescue seems imminent

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their socce
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flood
Thai soldiers drag a water pipe to bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai,
Thai soldiers try to connect water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since
Thai soldiers drag water pipes that will help bypass water from entering a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23,
Thai rescuers prepare to enter the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in nort
Soldiers carry a pump to help drain the rising flood water in a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai,
The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony a
This undated photo released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by the children trapped in a cave i
This undated photo released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by one of the children and their co
This undated photo released by Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by the children trapped in a cave in Mae
This undated photo released by Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by one of children and their coach trap
A family member sits in tent near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in nor
Family members pray near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Tha
Family members pray in front of a Buddhist statue near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — Thai authorities have asked media to leave the area around the entrance of the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped for two weeks, fueling speculation that a rescue mission could be imminent.
Dozens of divers have arrived at the cave on Sunday morning.
Thai officials said Saturday they are worried that heavy monsoon rain could soon make the job even more difficult and they may need to quickly rescue the boys and the soccer coach from a partially flooded cave by helping them make risky dives to safety.
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.