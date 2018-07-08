  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/08 07:54
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 91 357 60 121 .339
Betts Bos 69 265 67 89 .336
Segura Sea 83 345 61 115 .333
JMartinez Bos 84 323 62 106 .328
Simmons LAA 78 289 42 91 .315
MMachado Bal 87 336 43 104 .310
MDuffy TB 72 285 27 88 .309
Brantley Cle 75 305 47 94 .308
Trout LAA 89 307 67 94 .306
Rosario Min 85 340 58 104 .306
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Stanton, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 73; Gattis, Houston, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 61; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 58; Bregman, Houston, 57; KDavis, Oakland, 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.