Severino gets 14th win, Chapman hurt as Yanks beat Jays 8-5

TORONTO (AP) — Luis Severino pitched five innings to earn his major league-leading 14th win, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge each hit solo home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 Saturday.

Severino (14-2) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and five hits. Two of the hits were home runs, marking the first time this season that Severino has allowed more than one homer in a game.

He has allowed three earned runs or less in 16 consecutive starts.

Jonathan Holder, David Robertson, Dellin Betances each worked one inning and Aroldis Chapman got the first out of the ninth before leaving with an apparent injury. Chasen Shreve finished for New York, giving up a solo homer to Aledmys Diaz.

Gardner connected on left-hander J.A. Happ's first pitch of the game, the 14th leadoff homer of his career.

Judge piled on when he homered on Happ's fifth pitch, his 25th of the season.

Happ (10-5), a potential trade target for the Yankees, had a dreadful audition. He allowed six runs and four hits in 2 2-3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

Happ matched season-worsts by allowing seven runs and 10 hits in his previous outing, last Sunday against Detroit. He has lost back-to-back starts after a six-game winning streak.

Brandon Drury hit a two-run double in the first and Gardner hit a two-run triple in the fifth before scoring on catcher Luke Maile's passed ball.

Toronto's Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer in the second and Randal Grichuk added a solo shot in the fourth.

New York outfielder Aaron Hicks left after four innings because of a sore left leg. Clint Frazier came on to play left field in the bottom of the fifth, with Gardner moving from left to center.

Home plate umpire Lance Barrett made two ejections, both in the third inning. Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was ejected for arguing balls and strikes from the bench moments before Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was also tossed for arguing.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: New York recalled Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Hale pitched 5 2-3 innings Friday in relief of RHP Sonny Gray. ... C Gary Sanchez (right groin) caught RHP Masahiro Tanaka's pregame bullpen session and also took two rounds of batting practice. Manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez could begin a minor league rehab assignment July 15. ... Triple-A RHP Luis Cessa is expected to start the second game of Monday's doubleheader at Baltimore. Triple-A RHP Jonathan Loaisiga was a candidate for the start but has been ruled out because of a sore shoulder. Boone said Loaisiga had an MRI Friday and will visit New York's team doctor Monday.

Blue Jays: RHP Preston Guilmet was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo. Guilmet was designated for assignment Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Domingo German (2-4, 5.37) faces Blue Jays LHP Ryan Borucki (0-1, 2.77) in Sunday's series finale. German has failed to complete five innings in his past two starts. Borucki made his home debut against Detroit on Monday, allowing two runs and two hits in seven innings.

