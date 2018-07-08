  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/08 07:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 300 000 001—4 7 1
Minnesota 000 032 00x—5 8 0

Gausman, Castro (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Sisco; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and B.Wilson. W_Gibson 3-6. L_Castro 2-5. Sv_Rodney (19). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). Minnesota, Kepler (10).

___

Texas 000 001 001—2 8 1
Detroit 700 000 00x—7 12 0

Hamels, Moore (1), Claudio (6) and Chirinos; Fiers, Hardy (7), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 6-5. L_Hamels 4-8. HRs_Texas, Odor (5). Detroit, Castellanos (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 000 100 301—5 10 0
Seattle 000 010 000—1 7 0

Freeland, Oberg (6), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Paxton, Bradford (8), Nicasio (9) and Freitas. W_Oberg 2-0. L_Paxton 8-3. HRs_Colorado, Cuevas (2). Seattle, Segura (7).

___

Tampa Bay 000 010 011—3 9 0
New York 000 000 000—0 7 0

Snell, Castillo (8), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Ramos; Matz, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Snell 12-4. L_Matz 4-6. Sv_Romo (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 203 011 000—7 11 1
Chicago 000 201 14x—8 13 0

Harvey, Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_R.Rosario 4-0. L_Hughes 2-3. Sv_Morrow (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (18). Chicago, Baez (17).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 300—3 9 0
Pittsburgh 101 000 000—2 8 0

Arrieta, Dominguez (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Arrieta 6-6. L_Taillon 5-7. Sv_Arano (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (10).

___

St. Louis 001 200 000—3 7 1
San Francisco 000 001 010—2 8 0

C.Martinez, Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena; Samardzija, Holland (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_C.Martinez 6-4. L_Samardzija 1-5. Sv_Norris (17).

___

Atlanta 200 000 030—5 8 0
Milwaukee 000 000 100—1 4 0

Sanchez, Winkler (7), Vizcaino (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Wilkerson, T.Williams (6), Zagurski (7), Lopez (8) and Kratz. W_Sanchez 4-2. L_Wilkerson 0-1.