Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|001—4
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|032
|00x—5
|8
|0
Gausman, Castro (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Sisco; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and B.Wilson. W_Gibson 3-6. L_Castro 2-5. Sv_Rodney (19). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). Minnesota, Kepler (10).
___
|Texas
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
|Detroit
|700
|000
|00x—7
|12
|0
Hamels, Moore (1), Claudio (6) and Chirinos; Fiers, Hardy (7), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 6-5. L_Hamels 4-8. HRs_Texas, Odor (5). Detroit, Castellanos (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|100
|301—5
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
Freeland, Oberg (6), Ottavino (7), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Paxton, Bradford (8), Nicasio (9) and Freitas. W_Oberg 2-0. L_Paxton 8-3. HRs_Colorado, Cuevas (2). Seattle, Segura (7).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|011—3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Snell, Castillo (8), Alvarado (8), Romo (9) and Ramos; Matz, Gsellman (7), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Snell 12-4. L_Matz 4-6. Sv_Romo (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|203
|011
|000—7
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|201
|14x—8
|13
|0
Harvey, Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_R.Rosario 4-0. L_Hughes 2-3. Sv_Morrow (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (18). Chicago, Baez (17).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
Arrieta, Dominguez (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro; Taillon, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and Diaz. W_Arrieta 6-6. L_Taillon 5-7. Sv_Arano (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (10).
___
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|000—3
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|0
C.Martinez, Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Pena; Samardzija, Holland (6), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_C.Martinez 6-4. L_Samardzija 1-5. Sv_Norris (17).
___
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|030—5
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
Sanchez, Winkler (7), Vizcaino (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Wilkerson, T.Williams (6), Zagurski (7), Lopez (8) and Kratz. W_Sanchez 4-2. L_Wilkerson 0-1.