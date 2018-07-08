Varner, Kraft tied for lead at Greenbrier in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Harold Varner shot a 4-under 66 Saturday to tie second-round leader Kelly Kraft at the top entering the final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Varner had four back-nine birdies on the Old White TPC Course after 10 consecutive pars. Kraft led by as many as four strokes but bogeyed two of the final three holes and shot 1-under 69.

Both were at 14-under 196.

Fifteen golfers were within five shots of the lead. Defending champion Xander Schauffele and Kevin Na were at 13 under. Both shot 65.

Kraft and Varner are looking for their first PGA Tour wins in their 85th starts. Since this tournament debuted in 2010, there have been four first-time champions, but no third-round leader has won.