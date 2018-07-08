BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance, 1st Ld-Writethru,0335

Super Rugby Glance

Super Rugby Australia Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-New South Wales 15 9 1 5 526 405 44 Melbourne 15 7 0 8 403 418 35 ACT 15 6 0 9 353 391 30 Queensland 15 5 0 10 341 474 23 Sunwolves 15 3 0 12 377 616 14 New Zealand Conference P W D L PF PA Pts x-Crusaders 15 13 0 2 488 278 58 y-Hurricanes 15 11 0 4 450 315 50 y-Chiefs 15 10 0 5 435 344 45 y-Highlanders 15 9 0 6 394 408 40 Blues 15 4 0 11 361 455 22 South Africa Conference P W D L PF PA Pts y-Lions 15 8 0 7 481 423 41 y-Jaquares 15 9 0 6 399 398 38 Sharks 15 6 1 8 417 432 32 Stormers 16 6 0 10 390 423 29 Bulls 15 6 0 9 429 464 29

x-clinched 1st place in conference

y-clinched wild-card spot

___

Round 18 Friday, July 6 Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders 45, Highlanders 22

Brisbane, Australia

Queensland 37, Melbourne 23

Saturday, July 7

Chiefs 24, ACT 19

Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes 42, Blues 24

Sydney

New South Wales 77, Sunwolves 25

Pretoria, South Africa

Bulls 43, Jaguares 34

Cape Town, South Africa

Stormers 27, Sharks 16

Bye: Lions

___

Round 19 All Times GMT Friday, July 13 Waikato, New Zealand

Chiefs vs. Hurricanes

Brisbane, Australia

Queensland vs. Sunwolves, 0945

Saturday, July 14 Dunedin, New Zealand

Highlanders vs. Melbourne, 0515

Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders vs. Blues, 0735

Sydney

New South Wales vs. ACT, 0945

Johannesburg

Lions vs. Bulls, 1305

Durban, South Afd rica

Sharks vs. Jaguares, 1515

Bye: Stormers

____

Playoffs Quarterfinals

Friday, July 20 or Saturday July 21

(Crusaders, New South Wales, South Africa conference winner and teams with next 5 highest point totals)

Semifinals Saturday, July 28

Quarterfinal winners at homes of highest-ranked winners

Final Saturday, Aug. 4

Semifinal winners at home of highest-ranked winner