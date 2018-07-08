BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: Completes<%)
|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-New South Wales
|15 9
|1
|5 526 405
|44
|Melbourne
|15 7
|0
|8 403 418
|35
|ACT
|15 6
|0
|9 353 391
|30
|Queensland
|15 5
|0 10 341 474
|23
|Sunwolves
|15 3
|0 12 377 616
|14
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Crusaders
|15 13 0
|2 488 278
|58
|y-Hurricanes
|15 11 0
|4 450 315
|50
|y-Chiefs
|15 10 0
|5 435 344
|45
|y-Highlanders
|15 9
|0
|6 394 408
|40
|Blues
|15 4
|0 11 361 455
|22
|South Africa Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|y-Lions
|15 8
|0
|7 481 423
|41
|y-Jaquares
|15 9
|0
|6 399 398
|38
|Sharks
|15 6
|1
|8 417 432
|32
|Stormers
|16 6
|0 10 390 423
|29
|Bulls
|15 6
|0
|9 429 464
|29
x-clinched 1st place in conference
y-clinched wild-card spot
___
|Round 18
|Friday, July 6
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders 45, Highlanders 22
|Brisbane, Australia
Queensland 37, Melbourne 23
|Saturday, July 7
Chiefs 24, ACT 19
|Wellington, New Zealand
Hurricanes 42, Blues 24
|Sydney
New South Wales 77, Sunwolves 25
|Pretoria, South Africa
Bulls 43, Jaguares 34
|Cape Town, South Africa
Stormers 27, Sharks 16
Bye: Lions
___
|Round 19
|All Times GMT
|Friday, July 13
|Waikato, New Zealand
Chiefs vs. Hurricanes
|Brisbane, Australia
Queensland vs. Sunwolves, 0945
|Saturday, July 14
|Dunedin, New Zealand
Highlanders vs. Melbourne, 0515
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders vs. Blues, 0735
|Sydney
New South Wales vs. ACT, 0945
|Johannesburg
Lions vs. Bulls, 1305
|Durban, South Afd rica
Sharks vs. Jaguares, 1515
Bye: Stormers
____
|Playoffs
|Quarterfinals
Friday, July 20 or Saturday July 21
(Crusaders, New South Wales, South Africa conference winner and teams with next 5 highest point totals)
|Semifinals
|Saturday, July 28
Quarterfinal winners at homes of highest-ranked winners
|Final
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Semifinal winners at home of highest-ranked winner