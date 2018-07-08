Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|001—4
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|032
|00x—5
|8
|0
Gausman, Castro (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Sisco; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Gibson 3-6. L_Castro 2-5. Sv_Rodney (19). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). Minnesota, Kepler (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|203
|011
|000—7
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|201
|14x—8
|13
|0
Harvey, Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_R.Rosario 4-0. L_Hughes 2-3. Sv_Morrow (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (18). Chicago, Baez (17).