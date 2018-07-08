  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/08 05:45
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 300 000 001—4 7 1
Minnesota 000 032 00x—5 8 0

Gausman, Castro (6), Scott (7), Britton (8) and Sisco; Gibson, Hildenberger (8), Rodney (9) and Wilson. W_Gibson 3-6. L_Castro 2-5. Sv_Rodney (19). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (8). Minnesota, Kepler (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 203 011 000—7 11 1
Chicago 000 201 14x—8 13 0

Harvey, Hernandez (6), Garrett (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Chatwood, R.Rosario (6), Morrow (9) and Caratini. W_R.Rosario 4-0. L_Hughes 2-3. Sv_Morrow (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (18). Chicago, Baez (17).