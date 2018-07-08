|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|90
|353
|59
|119
|.337
|Betts Bos
|69
|265
|67
|89
|.336
|Segura Sea
|82
|341
|60
|113
|.331
|JMartinez Bos
|84
|323
|62
|106
|.328
|Simmons LAA
|78
|289
|42
|91
|.315
|MDuffy TB
|71
|281
|26
|87
|.310
|MMachado Bal
|87
|336
|43
|104
|.310
|Brantley Cle
|75
|305
|47
|94
|.308
|Trout LAA
|89
|307
|67
|94
|.306
|Rosario Min
|85
|340
|58
|104
|.306
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Judge, New York, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 21; Stanton, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 73; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Gattis, Houston, 61; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 61; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; Lowrie, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; KDavis, Oakland, 57; Judge, New York, 57; Mazara, Texas, 56.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 13-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Porcello, Boston, 10-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 10-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.