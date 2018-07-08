Smith makes 55no but Toronto lose again in Global T20 Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Steve Smith's team-best 55 not out was not enough to prevent the Toronto Nationals from losing to the unbeaten Global T20 Canada leader West Indies B on Saturday.

Smith's second half-century of the competition, off 43 balls, included five boundaries and two sixes.

The former Australia captain came in at 1-3 in the third over and almost immediately lost the other opener Johnson Charles, but combined well with Anton Devcich (21) and Darren Sammy (23 not out).

They made 128-5, and West Indies B ran that down in 14.1 overs, scoring 131-2. Openers Justin Greaves and Sherfane Rutherford combined for 64 in less than six overs to launch their fourth win.

West Indies B qualified for the playoffs, while Smith's Toronto Nationals lost a third straight match and remained on the bottom of the six-team standings.