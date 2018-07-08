Brazil police issue warrant for suspect sought by Australia

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for the Brazilian man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in Sydney, Australia in late April.

The Rio de Janeiro police department said in a Saturday statement that Cecilia Muller Haddad's body was found April 29 in Sydney's Lane Cove River.

It said that evidence shows that Haddad was strangled by Mario Marcel Ferreira dos Santos Santoro, who is believed to have fled to Brazil after the killing.

Police have searched Santoro's home in Rio de Janeiro as well as the homes of his parents and relatives, but the suspect is still at large.

The arrest warrant was issued Thursday.