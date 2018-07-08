Tour de France Stages

July 7 — Stage 1: Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile_Fontenay-le-Comte, flat (201km-125 miles) (Stage: Fernando Gaviria, Colombia; Yellow Jersey: Gaviria)
July 8 — Stage 2: Mouilleron-Saint-Germain_La Roche-sur-Yon, flat (182.5-113)
July 9 — Stage 3: Cholet_Cholet, team time trial (35.5-22)
July 10 — Stage 4: La Baule_Sarzeau, flat (195-121)
July 11 — Stage 5: Lorient_Quimper, hilly (204.5-127)
July 12 — Stage 6: Brest_Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, hilly (181-112.5)
July 13 — Stage 7: Fougeres_Chartres, flat (231-143.5)
July 14 — Stage 8: Dreux_Amiens Metropole, flat (181-112.5)
July 15 — Stage 9: Arras Citadelle_Roubaix, hilly (156.5-97)
July 16 — Rest: Annecy
July 17 — Stage 10: Annecy_Le Grand-Bornand, high mountain (158.5-98.5)
July 18 — Stage 11: Albertville_La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, high mountain (108.5-67)
July 19 — Stage 12: Bourg-Saint-Maurice les Arcs_Alpe d'Huez, high mountain (175.5-109)
July 20 — Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans_Valence, flat (169.5-105)
July 21 — Stage 14: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux_Mende, hilly (188-117)
July 22 — Stage 15: Millau_Carcassonne, hilly (181.5-113)
July 23 — Rest: Carcassonne
July 24 — Stage 16: Carcassonne_Bagneres-de-Luchon, mountain (218-135.5)
July 25 — Stage 17: Bagneres-de-Luchon_Saint-Lary-Soulan, high mountain (65-40)
July 26 — Stage 18: Trie-sur-Baise_Pau, flat (171-106)
July 27 — Stage 19: Lourdes_Laruns, high mountain (200.5-125)
July 28 — Stage 20: Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle_Espelette, individual time trial (31-19)
July 29 — Stage 21: Houilles_Paris Champs-Elysees, flat (116-72)