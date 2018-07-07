Search for source of second UK poisonings may take months

British firefighters carry equipment towards a property being searched on Muggleton Road in Amesbury, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. British police ar
Specialist team members in military protective suits use a jar in the front doorway as they search the fenced off John Baker House for homeless people
A specialist team member in a military protective suit leaves the front entrance of John Baker House for homeless people on Rollestone Street in Salis
Emergency workers in military protective suits search the fenced off John Baker House for homeless people on Rollestone Street in Salisbury, England,
An exterior view shows Charlie's Store open as usual, in which CCTV from inside appeared to show Dawn Sturgess the day before she became seriously ill
British firefighters hang a tarp to provide shade for them between their fire engines parked on a green near a property being searched on Muggleton Ro
Equipment unpacked by firemen lays near a property being searched on Muggleton Road in Amesbury, England, Friday, July 6, 2018. British police are sco
LONDON (AP) — British forensic investigators are continuing to search for the source of the lethal nerve agent that poisoned two people who are hospitalized in critical condition.
Officials think 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess and 45-year-old Charley Rowley were exposed to the same chemical weapon used in the March attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter.
Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned in southwest England not far from where Sturgess and Rowley live.
Police have said they are looking for a vial that may contain Novichok, a nerve agent made in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.
Officials have said the search underway Saturday could take weeks or months. It has brought more than 100 officers to Salisbury and Amesbury as suspect sites are condoned off to protect the public.