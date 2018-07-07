How the trade war is changing minds in a Senate battleground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jimmy Tosh's hog farm in rural Tennessee is an unlikely battleground in the fight for control of the U.S. Senate.

Yet his 15,000 acres two hours west of Nashville showcase the practical risks of President Donald Trump's trade policies and the political threat to Republican Senate candidates such as Tennessee's Marsha Blackburn.

Tosh usually votes Republican but plans to support the Democrat in the Senate race. The Tennessee business community is lashing out against the nascent trade war sparked by Trump just four months before the November elections.

Similar concerns are affecting Senate contests in Missouri, Indiana, Pennsylvania and North Dakota, and forcing GOP candidates to answer for unpopular trade policies of a Republican president they've backed on most other issues.