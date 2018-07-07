|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|New York
|56
|29
|.659
|2
|Tampa Bay
|43
|44
|.494
|16
|Toronto
|41
|46
|.471
|18
|Baltimore
|24
|63
|.276
|35
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|37
|.570
|—
|Minnesota
|37
|48
|.435
|11½
|Detroit
|39
|51
|.433
|12
|Chicago
|30
|58
|.341
|20
|Kansas City
|25
|62
|.287
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|—
|Seattle
|56
|33
|.629
|2½
|Oakland
|48
|40
|.545
|10
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|13½
|Texas
|39
|50
|.438
|19½
___
|Friday's Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Texas 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 10, Oakland 4
Houston 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 10, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 7, Seattle 1
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 1-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 2-10) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-7) at Houston (Keuchel 5-8), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 10-3) at Kansas City (Junis 5-10), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at Seattle (LeBlanc 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.