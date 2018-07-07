  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/07 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 11 6 .647
Connecticut 10 8 .556
Atlanta 8 9 .471 3
Chicago 6 12 .333
New York 5 13 .278
Indiana 2 17 .105 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 14 5 .737
Seattle 14 5 .737
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 2
Minnesota 11 7 .611
Dallas 9 8 .529 4
Las Vegas 7 12 .368 7

___

Friday's Games

Seattle 95, Atlanta 86

Saturday's Games

Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled