Family of Thailand boat disaster victims seeks 'justice'

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — The family of a Chinese woman and her two children who were among the victims of a tourist boat disaster off the Thai resort island of Phuket are demanding "justice," saying the tragedy was caused by human error and could have been avoided.

Chen Wei, a businesswoman from Chongqing province, says videos and messages sent by her sister Chen De Qiong to the family's WeChat group just before the boat capsized on Thursday showed strong waves and passengers not wearing life vests.

The sister, Chen De Qiong, a 47-year-old doctor, arrived in Phuket on July 1 for a vacation with her 12-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter.

The bodies of Chen De Qiong and her daughter have been recovered, while the son is among the missing.