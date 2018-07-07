Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Economy
Society
Culture
Editorial
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2018 SmartCitySummit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Japan: Epic rains leave dozens dead, scores missing
By
Deutsche Welle
2018/07/07 21:02
Updated : 2018-07-07 22:35 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Son of Malaysian ex-leader spotted dining with actress in Taipei
Typhoon Maria strengthens to category 5, could impact Taiwan July 10
Typhoon Maria could lash northern Taiwan by Wednesday
After 10 years in China, Taiwanese man lists 8 ways life is better in Taiwan
Philippine singer Mikey Bustos promotes Taipei tourism in music video
Rat on a train: Rodent causes stampede on Taipei MRT during rush hour
Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2020 feared again after ‘peace disease’ editorial
Rescuers prepare Thai cave boys for tricky evacuation
Tropical storm could threaten northern Taiwan by Monday
Facebook faces a difficult future in Vietnam