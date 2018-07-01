  1. Home
  2. Politics

U.S. sends two Navy vessels through Taiwan Straits

First such move since 2007

  250
By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/07 21:00

Two U.S. Navy ships passed through the Taiwan Strait Saturday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)  - Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Saturday evening that two U.S. Navy vessels had crossed into the Taiwan Straits from the south and were continuing on a northeasterly course.

The statement identified the two vessels as the DDG-89 and the DDG-65, the Central News Agency reported.

It was the first time since the George W. Bush Administration in 2007 that a U.S. government had sent a Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, according to CNA. The possibility of such a move had been heralded in statements by U.S. officials made last June.

 
U.S. Navy
Taiwan Straits

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese graduate in Taiwan navy uniform receives congrats from U.S. President Trump
2018/06/05 12:12
Taiwan to apply for U.S. Navy visits
2018/04/14 15:36
China announces live-fire military drills in Taiwan Strait
2018/04/12 18:07
Strong winds shut down ferry service between Penghu and Taiwan main island
2018/04/07 14:19
Chinese media dismayed by Trump's choice for Ambassador to Australia
2018/02/12 20:03