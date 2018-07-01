U.S. sends two Navy vessels through Taiwan Straits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said Saturday evening that two U.S. Navy vessels had crossed into the Taiwan Straits from the south and were continuing on a northeasterly course.

The statement identified the two vessels as the DDG-89 and the DDG-65, the Central News Agency reported.

It was the first time since the George W. Bush Administration in 2007 that a U.S. government had sent a Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, according to CNA. The possibility of such a move had been heralded in statements by U.S. officials made last June.