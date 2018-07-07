Turkish lawmakers take oath for parliament under new system

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish lawmakers are taking oaths to serve in parliament, following last month's elections that have shifted more power to the presidency.

Six hundred parliamentarians from five political parties were swearing in Saturday in Ankara. Among them are 295 lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party and 49 from the allied Nationalist Movement Party.

Opposition lawmakers are from the secular Republican People's Party, pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party and nationalist Good Party.

Turkey's governing system is changing from a parliamentary system to an executive presidency, which abolishes the office of the prime minister and changes parliament's responsibilities. Critics fear it concentrates too much power in the hands of one man, Erdogan.

The number of lawmakers has increased by 50 seats and a majority in parliament now requires 301 votes.