Children's folklore festival kicks off in Taiwan's Yilan

The annual Yilan International Children's Folklore and Folkgame Festival opened Saturday in the northeastern county, offering a variety of water games and do-it-yourself activities for families and children.

One of the main highlights this year is the Flying Fish Pirate Ship, a 50-meter long, nine-meter tall structure that features a 50-meter water slide, said Yilan Cultural Affairs Commissioner Lee Chih-yung.

Another attraction is the Water Volcano, where children get to climb up obstacles and then slide down into a swimming pool, Lee said.

Besides the water-related fun, there are also more subtle games such as indoor mazes and interactive exhibitions for people of all ages, according to the cultural affairs bureau.

There are also activities where children can take part in drawing and DIY workshops with their parents.

Held at the Dongshan River Water Park, the festival also features performances of music and dance from 22 countries, including Poland, Hawaii, Russia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, South Korea, Japan, Mexico and Colombia, where visitors can enjoy entertainment and the opportunity to learn about different cultures.

The event will run through Aug. 19. (By Worthy Shen and Ko Lin)