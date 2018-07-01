Air India's Taiwan name change not related to ‘One China’ policy: Indian reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Indian official source on July 7 told Indian media that the name change made by Air India about Taiwan did not relate to the "One China" policy and that it was in alignment with international practices, reported the Times of India.

As of July 5, local news reported that Air India had followed 33 other airlines to change Taiwan's name on its official business website to "Chinese Taipei." The action by the Indian national airline has sparked protest from both Taiwanese nationals and the government.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) promptly requested the proper name to be restored and urged other countries to resist any intervention from China over Taiwan's sovereignty issue.

On July 7, an Indian official source spoke to the Times of India on the issue, saying that "what Air India did had nothing to do with the 'One China' policy."

Reportedly, the source revealed that the Indian foreign minister only "advised" Air India to follow "international nomenclature" and that the final decision was deliberately made by the carrier.

Giving the reasons for the name change made by Air India, he said that the term "Chinese Taipei" is widely used at several international sports events like the Olympics and the Asia Games as well as it is used at major global organizations, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC), the report said.

Currently, "Taipei, Taoyuan International Airport, TPE, Chinese Taipei" is how Air India lists Taoyuan airport.

On April 25, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered 34 airlines to describe Taiwan as part of China on their websites and in their promotional materials.

The CAAC said the airlines must comply with their demand before June 24, or face punitive action from the "relevant cyber-security authorities."

Only six of the 34 airlines have yet to change their listing of Taiwan in line with China's demands. These airlines are American Airlines, Delta, United Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Korean Air, and Vietnam Airlines.