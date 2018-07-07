Taiwan’s Nantou craft exhibition spotlights ‘bronze’-like Japanese lacquerware

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Japanese lacquer artworks put on loan at the Nantou Craft Exhibition kicked off July 7 hogged the limelight with its striking resemblance to bronze works.

As part of the 2018 Nantou International Craft Festival, Nantou Craft Exhibition is being held at the Cultural Bureau of Nantou County in Central Taiwan between July 7 and August 1, featuring a wide range of crafts spanning more than 300 pieces of ceramics, bamboo works, lacquer wares, aboriginal art, stone sculptures, and textile arts.

Among the many exhibits on display, a set of lacquerware – a rhinoceros and a “saisen” box (for collection of money offered to the deities at Japanese temples) made by Japan’s “ Hikoju Makie” (彥十蒔繪) studio grabbed the attention of visitors as the rhino, rendered by extraordinary lacquer coating techniques, appears to look extremely similar to bronze artifacts.

The pair of artworks has been bought by a connoisseur at a price of US$54,480, according to the event organizers.

Yoko Takamiya (高宮洋子), one of the Japanese lacquer art masters participating in the exhibition, shared her observations about the different approaches to lacquer art by the two countries. She noted that Japanese artists tend to strive to achieve excellence in a particular technique, while Taiwanese artists prefer working to master a combination of various techniques, reported CNA.

Taiwanese lacquer art, according to Taiwanese lacquer expert Liang Chih-wei (梁晊瑋), has developed a unique character under the influence of Japanese crafts, Korean pearl-inlaid lacquerware, and Vietnamese lacquer renowned for its employment of crushed egg shells.