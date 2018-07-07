Taiwan News asks 'What do Taiwanese people think of the Philippines?'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Following a recent poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation released on June 17 reported that Taiwanese people’s second most hated country was the Philippines, some local journalists decided to take a survey and conduct interviews to determine if people really felt that way.



When the Public Opinion poll last month suggested that 52.9 percent of respondents listed Philippines as the country they liked the least, between North Korea at No. 1 and China at No. 3, many people were surprised. The MECO office in Taipei expressed dismay that perceptions of the Philippines among Taiwanese could be so bad.

To compare the opinions of average folks on the street with the opinion poll data, Taiwan Observer uploaded a video interviewing people asking them “Do Taiwanese People Really dislike the Philippines?”

Judging from responses given by people interviewed by Taiwan Observer, most expressed no strong opinions either way about the Philippines.

Taiwan News likewise sought to get some fresh perspective on the polls and hit the street in Taipei’s Ximen area to ask Taiwanese citizens on their perspective of the Philippines and the countries they like the most.

More than half of the respondents said they had no strong feelings, neither resentment nor affection, towards the Philippines. Some noted that every country has its good and bad sides, and people should not hold a poor impression of the Philippines simply because of some negative stories.



One young female student said that modern societies should all strive to be more open and democratic, and that it is unfair to discriminate against one country over another.



A small number of respondents said that they held a favorable opinion of the Philippines, that they liked the country and had learned about the Philippines by knowing a Filipino friend or acquaintance. Some noted they had practiced speaking English with Filipinos in the past.

Some mentioned that news stories sometimes present a negative aspect of the Philippines. Some specifically noted having a negative impression of the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte.

When Taiwan News asked the respondents about their favorite country, the overwhelming majority, 70 percent, expressed an affinity for Japan, noting Japanese culture, food, fashion and entertainment like anime and TV dramas.

Others mentioned the United States and Switzerland as countries they really like, because of cultural influence in Taiwan, or the beauty of local landscapes in those countries.



Taipei Street Interview: What do Taiwanese people think of the Philippines? (Video by Taiwan News)