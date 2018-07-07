Troops fire at anti-India protesters in Kashmir; 3 killed

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian police and medics say two young men and a teenage girl were killed in disputed Kashmir when government forces fired at anti-India protesters who disrupted a military-led operation against rebels.

Police said that as soldiers and counterinsurgency police launched a cordon and search operation in southern Redwani village on Saturday, hundreds of villagers confronted them by chanting anti-India slogans and throwing stones.

Residents said soldiers fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas to quell the protests, wounding several people.

Medics said three injured died at a hospital.

The news of the deaths brought more residents to the streets seeking the end of Indian rule over Kashmir.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety.