Taiwan warns against visiting 5 areas in Japan hit by flooding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Travelers planning to visit regions of Japan including Hiroshima and Kyoto should stay away for the time being due to the danger of deadly rains and flooding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

By Saturday morning, the death toll of rains, floods and mudslides had reached 16, with 50 people still missing, the Japan Times reported. Traffic in the western part of Japan was also seriously affected, with some train and bullet train services suspended.

MOFA advised people to stay away from the prefectures of Okayama, Tottori, Hyogo and Kyoto City, where emergency warnings were still in force, but also from Hiroshima prefecture, where the warnings had been lifted by Saturday morning, according to the Japan Times.

Taiwan’s office in Osaka told MOFA that no Taiwanese residents, students or visitors had been hurt in the flooding, the Central News Agency reported.

The country had expressed its concern to Japan and its willingness to provide assistance if needed, MOFA said.

If people did not have a special reason to travel to the affected regions, they should not go, but if they really had to, they should take care and remain aware of the weather situation, MOFA advised.

Taiwan’s office in Osaka for the Kansai region had an emergency phone number 090-8794-4568, while MOFA’s hotline inside Taiwan was 0800-085-095, CNA reported.