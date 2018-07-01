4 Taiwanese artists to perform at Malaysia’s first open air Chinese music festival  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Malaysia's first outdoor music event, Tian Kong Music Festival, scheduled for the end of July will feature four distinguished singer-songwriters from Taiwan's music business.

Tian Kong Music Festival will be held outdoors over two days, July 28 and 29 at the Cameron Highlands in the northwestern tip of Pahang, where the temperatures rarely reach 30 degree Celsius despite Malaysia's mostly hot and humid weather with a bit of rain throughout the year.

Along with 13 singers from Malaysia and two others from Japan and Hong Kong, the line-up will feature four Taiwanese singer-songwriters including No Party for Cao Dong (草東沒有派對), WaaWei (魏如萱), Hsieh Ming-Yu (謝銘祐) and HUSH.

Apart from thrilling live music shows, several outdoor activities will enrich up festival's atmosphere with a delightful Malaysian food carnival, open-air hairdressing and tattoo sessions, a handmade doll exhibition, night camping, and a craft market.

According to the organizer, the event is expected to offer participants a short break away from the sizzling hot summer days, to enjoy nice music and chill in the highland breeze under the wonderful blue sky surrounded by a verdant landscape.

Check out the official website or Facebook page for more information about the event.