AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A man jumps into the Devil's Pool in Wissahickon Valley Park, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fails to block a shot for Argentina's Angel Di Maria to score his side's opening goal, during the round of 16 match betw
Maria Montelongo raises her fist at the Families Belong Together rally at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Thousands gathered
Relatives of 13 year-old Palestinian boy, Yasser Abu al-Naja, cry during his funeral in the family's house in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip
Supporters of former President Rafael Correa clash with police, near the government palace during a rally in support of Correa after a judge ordered h
The shadow of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is cast on a screen as he gives his first victory speech at his campaign headquarters
Nepalese farmers cover themselves with plastic sheets as they work in a paddy field during a drizzle in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 2, 2018. Agricu
Flames from the County fire burn above Cache Creek Casino Resort on Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Capay, Calif. Multiple fires across the dry American W
A gantry moves to the next stack of shipping containers at the Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, July 5, 2018. The United States and Chi
A couple watches fireworks set off by private citizens to celebrate Independence Day, from a vantage point at the Liberty Memorial on Wednesday, July
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes an immigration demonstration in Texas, wildfires in the hills behind a casino in California and a couple watching fireworks in Missouri.
This gallery contains photos from the week of June 30 - July 6, 2018.
