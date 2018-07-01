14 Taiwan Universities form alliance to preserve academic freedom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fourteen Taiwanese universities along with hundreds of the country’s scholars officially founded the Taiwan Action Alliance for University Autonomy (全國大學自主聯盟) on Friday, July 6.



The Alliance was created to call attention to, and oppose political interference from the government on academic campuses. The alliance grew out of what many called a “New May Fourth Movement” that emerged in response to the Ministry of Education (MOE) blocking the appointment of NTU’s next president appointee Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔).

Kuan was intended to take the post of NTU President on Feb. 1 but his inauguration was delayed because of an investigation into his business dealings, potential discrepancies in the selection process, and allegations of plagiarism.

Ultimately, after an opaque process of investigation that saw a former Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) resign on April 14 over the issue, Kuan was denied the appointment to the office at NTU by the MOE under then-Minister Maw-Kuen Wu (吳茂昆).

Wu formally rejected NTU’s notice of Kuan’s appointment on April 27. Then on May 29 after only 41 days in office, Wu also resigned as Minister of Education under accusations of misconduct.

The saga of Kuan’s selection as NTU President, and subsequent involvement of the central government in rejecting him for the post at the country’s most prestigious university, has sparked outrage among many, for what they see as undue interference and a violation of the university’s autonomy.



Kuan Chung-ming (CNA Image)

In a joint statement Friday, July 6, Alliance members expressed their grave concern “about the future of (Taiwan’s) education system and rights to university autonomy and academic freedom, ...(we) have decided to join forces to defend our rights to university autonomy and academic liberty,” reports CNA.

The Taiwan Action Alliance for University Autonomy is being led by former NTU president Lee Si-chen (李嗣涔), who has admonished the government and requested that it adhere to the University Act (大學法) and respect the autonomy and apolitical status that are expected from academic institutions.

Lee made the wry observation that as a result of the campaign to deny Kuan the office of NTU president, now both the university as well as the MOE are operating without capable leadership.

The 14 universities who have signed on to the Alliance are:



-National Taiwan University

-National Taiwan Normal University

-National Chengchi University

-Shih Chien University

-National Cheng Kung University

-National Chung Hsing University

-National Chiao Tung University

-National Tsing Hua University

-National Chiayi University

-National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology

-National Central University

-National Taipei University of Business,

-National University of Kaohsiung

-National Dong Hwa University

Liberty Times reports that the Alliance’s declaration calls on government to observe tolerance and respect for the mission and role of academic institutions, while remaining attentive, just, and honest in safeguarding the autonomy of the academy against political interference and manipulation.

The Alliance plans to register with the Ministry of the Interior as an NGO. One of the demands of the Alliance is that the Ministry respect the decision of NTU and allow for Kuan to take the office of NTU President.

CNA reports that there are multiple appeals filed with the Ministry of Education on behalf of different groups, institutions, and individuals asking for the decision blocking Kuan, made under former Minister Wu, to be rescinded.