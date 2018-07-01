Two dead and three injured when Lamborghini hits trucks in Taipei tunnel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two people died and three were badly injured when a Lamborghini hit two stationary trucks at high speed inside a Taipei tunnel early Saturday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation, excessive speed was to blame for the accident, while nobody involved had tested positive for alcohol, the Central News Agency reported.

Around 5 a.m., a white Lamborghini driven by a 24-year-old man surnamed Yu (游) moved into the Tzu Chiang Tunnel in Taipei City and increased its speed, reports said.

At the time, three workers in two trucks were replacing lighting inside the tunnel and had left their vehicles stationary while they were working, reports said.

Yu apparently had not noticed the vehicles in time and lost control over his car, first ramming into the side of the tunnel before hitting the trucks.

The young woman surnamed Liu (劉), 27, in the passenger seat did not survive the crash, while one of the workers, Chang (張), 49, was propelled out of his truck by the impact and also died.

Yu and the two other workers were taken to hospital, where they were reported out of danger, but still unable to talk to investigators hours after the accident, according to CNA.

The tunnel, which links the districts of Shilin and Zhongshan, was closed off for several hours as the investigation proceeded and rescue workers tried to remove Liu’s body from the car.

The Lamborghini had reportedly been rented at the cost of about NT$50,000 (US$1,600) a week, while the Apple Daily speculated the driver was the son of Robert Yu (游明裕), the “spiritual leader” of an educational organization.