Iran executes 8 over 2017 Islamic State attack on Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has executed eight people convicted over the 2017 Islamic State group attack on parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran.

The judiciary's official Mizan news agency and semi-official news agencies in Iran acknowledged the executions Saturday.

The news agencies named those executed as Soleiman Mozafari, Esmail Sufi, Rahman Behrouz, Majed Mortezai, Sirous Azizi, Ayoub Esmaili, Khosro Ramezani and Osman Behrouz.

The June 7, 2017 attack on Iran's parliament and the shrine killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 50.

Over a dozen others remain on trial over the attack, the only IS assault on Iranian soil. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard responded to the attack by launching six missiles into eastern Syria targeting Islamic State militants.