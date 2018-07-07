|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|60
|29
|.674
|—
|New York
|56
|29
|.659
|2
|Tampa Bay
|43
|44
|.494
|16
|Toronto
|41
|46
|.471
|18
|Baltimore
|24
|63
|.276
|35
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|37
|.570
|—
|Minnesota
|37
|48
|.435
|11½
|Detroit
|39
|51
|.433
|12
|Chicago
|30
|58
|.341
|20
|Kansas City
|25
|62
|.287
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|—
|Seattle
|56
|33
|.629
|2½
|Oakland
|48
|40
|.545
|10
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|13½
|Texas
|39
|50
|.438
|19½
___
|Thursday's Games
Texas 7, Detroit 5
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 5, Baltimore 2
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 1
|Friday's Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Texas 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 10, Oakland 4
Houston 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 10, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Colorado 7, Seattle 1
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gausman 4-6) at Minnesota (Gibson 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 13-2) at Toronto (Happ 10-4), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Houston (Morton 10-2), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 8-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-0) at Cleveland (Kluber 12-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 11-4) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 4-7) at Detroit (Fiers 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 9-6) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2) at L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:05 p.m.