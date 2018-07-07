Analysis: Trade rocks already unstable US-China relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts.

The U.S. is taking a more confrontational stance, but an increasingly powerful China is standing its ground. The rocky relations come at a time when Washington needs China's help in ending its nuclear standoff with North Korea.

The gloves came off Friday when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese products. Within hours, China retaliated with taxes on U.S. products.

To what extent the trade tensions bleed into other aspects of the U.S.-China relationship remains to be seen. But experts say U.S.-China relations are headed into "uncharted waters."