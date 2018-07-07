Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|01x—3
|5
|0
Colon and Chirinos; Zimmermann, Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 4-0. L_Colon 5-6. Sv_Jimenez (3). HRs_Texas, Choo (17). Detroit, McCann (5), Jones (7).
___
|New York
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|1
|Toronto
|050
|000
|01x—6
|11
|1
Gray, Hale (3), Shreve (8) and Romine; Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Loup (7), Oh (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Biagini 1-5. L_Gray 5-7. HRs_New York, Hicks (16). Toronto, Smoak (12).
___
|Oakland
|110
|010
|100—
|4
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|013
|020
|40x—10
|10
|0
Blackburn, Petit (5), Pagan (7), Casilla (7), Hatcher (8) and Lucroy; Carrasco, Rzepczynski (6), McAllister (6), O.Perez (7), Ramirez (7), Otero (8) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 9-5. L_Blackburn 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Olson (19), Fowler (6).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100—2
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|300
|300
|00x—6
|11
|1
Bundy, Fry (4), Wright Jr. (6), Givens (8) and Joseph; Lynn, Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 6-7. L_Bundy 6-8. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (9).
___
|Chicago
|000
|001
|003—
|4
|5
|1
|Houston
|001
|200
|17x—11
|13
|0
Lopez, Volstad (5), Avilan (7), Santiago (8) and K.Smith; McCullers, Peacock (8) and Federowicz. W_McCullers 10-3. L_Lopez 4-6. Sv_Peacock (2). HRs_Chicago, Palka (11), Garcia (8). Houston, Gattis (18).
___
|Boston
|440
|000
|011—10
|15
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|121—
|5
|10
|0
Sale, Thornburg (7), Workman (8), Velazquez (9) and Leon; Hammel, B.Smith (3), Flynn (7), Maurer (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Sale 9-4. L_Hammel 2-11. HRs_Boston, Betts (22), Bogaerts (14), Martinez (27). Kansas City, Moustakas (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
|New York
|001
|000
|004—5
|6
|0
Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Kolarek (5), Castillo (6), Alvarado (8), Roe (8) and W.Ramos, Sucre; deGrom, Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Familia 4-4. L_Roe 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (3). New York, Bautista (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|210
|000—3
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|010—2
|8
|0
Mahle, Lorenzen (7), Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Edwards (7), Farrell (8), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Mahle 7-6. L_Montgomery 3-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (17).
___
|Miami
|001
|010
|000—2
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|200
|001—3
|8
|0
Straily, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; G.Gonzalez, J.Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom, Severino. W_Doolittle 3-2. L_Barraclough 0-3. HRs_Washington, Reynolds (8).
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|300—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|005
|000
|00x—5
|7
|2
Foltynewicz, Biddle (7) and Suzuki; F.Peralta, Barnes (7), Jennings (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_F.Peralta 4-1. L_Foltynewicz 6-5. Sv_Knebel (11). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (20), Saladino (4).
___
|Philadelphia
|023
|002
|703—17
|18
|1
|Pittsburgh
|102
|100
|001—
|5
|12
|1
Pivetta, A.Davis (3), E.Ramos (5), Hunter (6), Neshek (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Morgan (9) and Knapp; T.Williams, Brault (3), Ri.Rodriguez (6), Neverauskas (6), Smoker (7), Glasnow (8) and E.Diaz, Stallings. W_E.Ramos 3-0. L_T.Williams 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (4), Herrera (15).
___
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|002
|01x—3
|6
|1
Lucchesi, Cimber (6), Stammen (7), Erlin (8) and Hedges; Godley, Hirano (7), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy. W_Godley 10-6. L_Lucchesi 4-4. Sv_Boxberger (21).