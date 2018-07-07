Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 100 000 000—1 5 0 Detroit 020 000 01x—3 5 0

Colon and Chirinos; Zimmermann, Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 4-0. L_Colon 5-6. Sv_Jimenez (3). HRs_Texas, Choo (17). Detroit, McCann (5), Jones (7).

___

New York 001 010 000—2 5 1 Toronto 050 000 01x—6 11 1

Gray, Hale (3), Shreve (8) and Romine; Gaviglio, Biagini (5), Loup (7), Oh (7), Axford (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_Biagini 1-5. L_Gray 5-7. HRs_New York, Hicks (16). Toronto, Smoak (12).

___

Oakland 110 010 100— 4 11 1 Cleveland 013 020 40x—10 10 0

Blackburn, Petit (5), Pagan (7), Casilla (7), Hatcher (8) and Lucroy; Carrasco, Rzepczynski (6), McAllister (6), O.Perez (7), Ramirez (7), Otero (8) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 9-5. L_Blackburn 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Olson (19), Fowler (6).

___

Baltimore 000 001 100—2 11 1 Minnesota 300 300 00x—6 11 1

Bundy, Fry (4), Wright Jr. (6), Givens (8) and Joseph; Lynn, Pressly (7), Belisle (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Lynn 6-7. L_Bundy 6-8. HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (9).

___

Chicago 000 001 003— 4 5 1 Houston 001 200 17x—11 13 0

Lopez, Volstad (5), Avilan (7), Santiago (8) and K.Smith; McCullers, Peacock (8) and Federowicz. W_McCullers 10-3. L_Lopez 4-6. Sv_Peacock (2). HRs_Chicago, Palka (11), Garcia (8). Houston, Gattis (18).

___

Boston 440 000 011—10 15 1 Kansas City 010 000 121— 5 10 0

Sale, Thornburg (7), Workman (8), Velazquez (9) and Leon; Hammel, B.Smith (3), Flynn (7), Maurer (9) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Sale 9-4. L_Hammel 2-11. HRs_Boston, Betts (22), Bogaerts (14), Martinez (27). Kansas City, Moustakas (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 010 000—1 5 2 New York 001 000 004—5 6 0

Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Kolarek (5), Castillo (6), Alvarado (8), Roe (8) and W.Ramos, Sucre; deGrom, Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Familia 4-4. L_Roe 1-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (3). New York, Bautista (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 210 000—3 9 1 Chicago 000 010 010—2 8 0

Mahle, Lorenzen (7), Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Casali; Montgomery, R.Rosario (6), Edwards (7), Farrell (8), Wilson (9) and Contreras. W_Mahle 7-6. L_Montgomery 3-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (17).

___

Miami 001 010 000—2 9 1 Washington 000 200 001—3 8 0

Straily, Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; G.Gonzalez, J.Miller (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Kieboom, Severino. W_Doolittle 3-2. L_Barraclough 0-3. HRs_Washington, Reynolds (8).

___

Atlanta 100 000 300—4 9 0 Milwaukee 005 000 00x—5 7 2

Foltynewicz, Biddle (7) and Suzuki; Peralta, Barnes (7), Jennings (7), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Peralta 4-1. L_Foltynewicz 6-5. Sv_Knebel (11). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (20), Saladino (4).

___

Philadelphia 023 002 703—17 18 1 Pittsburgh 102 100 001— 5 12 1

Pivetta, A.Davis (3), E.Ramos (5), Hunter (6), Neshek (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Morgan (9) and Knapp; T.Williams, Brault (3), Ri.Rodriguez (6), Neverauskas (6), Smoker (7), Glasnow (8) and E.Diaz, Stallings. W_E.Ramos 3-0. L_T.Williams 6-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (4), Herrera (15).